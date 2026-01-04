Ethiopian Athletes Triumph at Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026

In a stunning display of endurance and athleticism, Ethiopian runners took the spotlight at the 14th Freshworks Chennai Marathon 2026, sweeping victories in both the Men's and Women's full marathon events on Sunday.

Tsegaye Molla emerged as the top contender in the men's 42.195 km race, while Senait Kefelegn Lesharge clinched the women's equivalent with remarkable performances. The marathon was not just an elite affair, as 28,500 athletes from 16 different countries came together to compete in an event marked by a festive atmosphere.

Supported by Ashok Leyland and other key partners, the marathon distributed Rs 18.50 lakh in prize money across various categories, ensuring an inclusive platform for athletes of all levels. V P Senthil Kumar, the Race Director, expressed gratitude to local authorities for their cooperation, which contributed to the event's smooth execution.