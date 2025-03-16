Navi Mumbai International Airport: A New Era in India's Aviation

The highly anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport, spearheaded by the Adani Group, is set to open its doors in June, Gautam Adani announced on Sunday. This state-of-the-art hub is positioned to alleviate the load on Mumbai's existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The airport is a joint venture, with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd holding a 74% stake and CIDCO holding 26%. Conceived with an investment of Rs 16,700 crore, the facility will initially start domestic operations in May and international flights by July's end.

The new airport will significantly upgrade the region's connectivity, offering two runways and four terminals projected to accommodate 90 million passengers annually. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone in 2018 to meet India's surging air travel demand.

