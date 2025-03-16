Left Menu

Navi Mumbai International Airport: A New Era in India's Aviation

The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, developed by Adani Group, will be inaugurated in June. Initially set for April, the airport aims to reduce congestion at Mumbai Airport, catering to 90 million passengers annually. The project, costing Rs 16,700 crore, is a joint venture between Adani and CIDCO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:46 IST
Navi Mumbai International Airport: A New Era in India's Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The highly anticipated Navi Mumbai International Airport, spearheaded by the Adani Group, is set to open its doors in June, Gautam Adani announced on Sunday. This state-of-the-art hub is positioned to alleviate the load on Mumbai's existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The airport is a joint venture, with Adani Airport Holdings Ltd holding a 74% stake and CIDCO holding 26%. Conceived with an investment of Rs 16,700 crore, the facility will initially start domestic operations in May and international flights by July's end.

The new airport will significantly upgrade the region's connectivity, offering two runways and four terminals projected to accommodate 90 million passengers annually. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation stone in 2018 to meet India's surging air travel demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025