Delhi Airport's Legal Battle: Dispute Over Hindon Flights

GMR Airports, majority owner of Delhi's international airport, is suing the Indian government over commercial flights from Hindon, a nearby defence aerodrome. The lawsuit claims the new operations threaten the airport's viability and violate aviation rules. The state-run Airports Authority of India is also implicated due to a potential conflict of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:09 IST
Delhi Airport's Legal Battle: Dispute Over Hindon Flights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a legal dispute causing ripples in India's aviation sector, the operator of Delhi's international airport, mainly owned by GMR Airports, is challenging the government. The lawsuit filed claims that allowing commercial flights from Hindon's defence aerodrome threatens the financial viability of Delhi's main airport.

Hindon Airport recently reported about 1,400 travelers on a single Sunday, prompting concerns from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) regarding their future economic stability. The legal case argues that such operations violate aviation rules barring new airports within a 150 km distance unless there is demonstrated passenger demand.

The Airports Authority of India, operating the Hindon facility, holds a stake in DIAL, raising questions of a potential conflict of interest due to access to sensitive business details. The legal move seeks the court's intervention to overturn recent government decisions concerning the Hindon flights.

