Delhi Airport's Legal Battle: Dispute Over Hindon Flights

In a legal dispute causing ripples in India's aviation sector, the operator of Delhi's international airport, mainly owned by GMR Airports, is challenging the government. The lawsuit filed claims that allowing commercial flights from Hindon's defence aerodrome threatens the financial viability of Delhi's main airport.

Hindon Airport recently reported about 1,400 travelers on a single Sunday, prompting concerns from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) regarding their future economic stability. The legal case argues that such operations violate aviation rules barring new airports within a 150 km distance unless there is demonstrated passenger demand.

The Airports Authority of India, operating the Hindon facility, holds a stake in DIAL, raising questions of a potential conflict of interest due to access to sensitive business details. The legal move seeks the court's intervention to overturn recent government decisions concerning the Hindon flights.

