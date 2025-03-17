Left Menu

Odisha Greenlights ₹6,117 Crore Investment to Spur Job Creation

The Odisha government has approved investment proposals totaling ₹6,117 crore, projected to create over 17,000 jobs. The approval covers 19 projects across 10 sectors, including biofuel, shipbuilding, and chemicals. Key investments feature significant projects from Transpacific Engineering, Zoho Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum, and will be implemented in 11 districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:46 IST
The Odisha government has cleared investment proposals amounting to ₹6,117 crore, with the potential to create over 17,000 jobs, as revealed in an official statement made on Monday.

This approval encompasses 19 projects across 10 sectors such as biofuel, shipbuilding, food processing, and chemicals, as authorized by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Among the highlighted proposals are Transpacific Engineering Pvt Ltd's ₹900-crore biocoal plant, Hindustan Petroleum's ₹868-crore pipeline project, and Zoho Corporation's ₹306.50-crore data center, all set to boost Odisha's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

