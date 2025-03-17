Odisha Greenlights ₹6,117 Crore Investment to Spur Job Creation

The Odisha government has cleared investment proposals amounting to ₹6,117 crore, with the potential to create over 17,000 jobs, as revealed in an official statement made on Monday.

This approval encompasses 19 projects across 10 sectors such as biofuel, shipbuilding, food processing, and chemicals, as authorized by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), headed by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

Among the highlighted proposals are Transpacific Engineering Pvt Ltd's ₹900-crore biocoal plant, Hindustan Petroleum's ₹868-crore pipeline project, and Zoho Corporation's ₹306.50-crore data center, all set to boost Odisha's industrial landscape.

