Lakshmi Venu Takes on Vice-Chairman Role at TAFE
Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has appointed Lakshmi Venu as its Vice-Chairman. Lakshmi, who is part of the company's leadership and daughter of the TAFE Chairman & MD, Mallika Srinivasan, is recognized for her impactful contributions. She also holds key roles in Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.
Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) announced on Monday the appointment of Lakshmi Venu as its new Vice-Chairman.
Lakshmi Venu, who is also the daughter of TAFE Chairman & MD Mallika Srinivasan and TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan, has been serving as a Director of TAFE. She is acknowledged for significant contributions to the company.
Commenting on the announcement, Mallika Srinivasan highlighted Lakshmi's future-focused leadership style and her role in advancing TAFE's vision of 'Cultivating the World'. With a robust academic background from Yale University and the University of Warwick, Lakshmi Venu is also the Managing Director at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.
