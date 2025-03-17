Lakshmi Venu Takes on Vice-Chairman Role at TAFE

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) announced on Monday the appointment of Lakshmi Venu as its new Vice-Chairman.

Lakshmi Venu, who is also the daughter of TAFE Chairman & MD Mallika Srinivasan and TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan, has been serving as a Director of TAFE. She is acknowledged for significant contributions to the company.

Commenting on the announcement, Mallika Srinivasan highlighted Lakshmi's future-focused leadership style and her role in advancing TAFE's vision of 'Cultivating the World'. With a robust academic background from Yale University and the University of Warwick, Lakshmi Venu is also the Managing Director at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

