Left Menu

Lakshmi Venu Takes on Vice-Chairman Role at TAFE

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) has appointed Lakshmi Venu as its Vice-Chairman. Lakshmi, who is part of the company's leadership and daughter of the TAFE Chairman & MD, Mallika Srinivasan, is recognized for her impactful contributions. She also holds key roles in Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 14:59 IST
Lakshmi Venu Takes on Vice-Chairman Role at TAFE
  • Country:
  • India

Tractors and Farm Equipment Ltd (TAFE) announced on Monday the appointment of Lakshmi Venu as its new Vice-Chairman.

Lakshmi Venu, who is also the daughter of TAFE Chairman & MD Mallika Srinivasan and TVS Motor Company Chairman Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan, has been serving as a Director of TAFE. She is acknowledged for significant contributions to the company.

Commenting on the announcement, Mallika Srinivasan highlighted Lakshmi's future-focused leadership style and her role in advancing TAFE's vision of 'Cultivating the World'. With a robust academic background from Yale University and the University of Warwick, Lakshmi Venu is also the Managing Director at Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025