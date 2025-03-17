Left Menu

US-India Tech Ties: Unlimited Cooperation Envisioned Post Modi-Trump Meeting

US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard highlighted the expanding technological and economic cooperation between India and the US, driven by a historic Modi-Trump meeting. Key initiatives like iCET aim to bolster resilience and innovation. The two nations target a USD 500 billion trade goal amidst discussions on tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:00 IST
Tulsi Gabbard, Director of National Intelligence of the United States (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump has set the stage for an unprecedented level of cooperation between India and the United States, according to US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard. The announcement signals an era of limitless possibilities in terms of trade and technology exchange.

Central to this burgeoning partnership is the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), a strategic framework targeting advancements in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors, among others. Established in 2022, the initiative aims to fortify technological links ensuring resilience in vital sectors.

Trade ambitions are also on the rise, as both leaders commit to "Mission 500," a bold objective to elevate bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030. Discussions continue to address tariffs, with President Trump advocating for reciprocity, while Gabbard notes ongoing dialogue at the highest levels to mitigate obstacles and enhance mutual economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

