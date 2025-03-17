Left Menu

UDAN Scheme to Soar: Connecting 4 Crore People and 120 New Locations

The government aims to expand the UDAN scheme by adding 120 new locations, connecting 4 crore people over the next decade, according to Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. Acknowledged for its success, the scheme facilitates regional connectivity by supporting under-served airports and offering viability gap funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:03 IST
In a strategic move to enhance regional air connectivity, the Indian government will expand the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme over the next 10 years, targeting 120 new locations and aiming to connect 4 crore citizens. Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, announced these plans in the Rajya Sabha.

Lauded for its effectiveness, the UDAN scheme is celebrated both domestically and internationally. It targets under-served airports and addresses viability issues by providing gap funding, ensuring enhanced connectivity across the nation. The initiative has already benefited around 1.5 crore people, according to official records.

The scheme's extension comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech, underlining continued investment due to its success. Despite some concerns over route discontinuation, the UDAN routes are designed to operate initially for three years to stimulate connectivity. Efforts also focus on easing major airport congestion by diversifying the connectivity spread.

