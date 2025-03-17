UDAN Scheme to Soar: Connecting 4 Crore People and 120 New Locations

In a strategic move to enhance regional air connectivity, the Indian government will expand the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme over the next 10 years, targeting 120 new locations and aiming to connect 4 crore citizens. Minister of Civil Aviation, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, announced these plans in the Rajya Sabha.

Lauded for its effectiveness, the UDAN scheme is celebrated both domestically and internationally. It targets under-served airports and addresses viability issues by providing gap funding, ensuring enhanced connectivity across the nation. The initiative has already benefited around 1.5 crore people, according to official records.

The scheme's extension comes after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's budget speech, underlining continued investment due to its success. Despite some concerns over route discontinuation, the UDAN routes are designed to operate initially for three years to stimulate connectivity. Efforts also focus on easing major airport congestion by diversifying the connectivity spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)