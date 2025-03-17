Legacy of a Tycoon: Remembering Lee Shau Kee

Lee Shau Kee, the renowned founder of Henderson Land Development and an influential figure in Hong Kong's real estate sector, has passed away at the age of 97. His legacy encompasses not only major real estate developments such as the International Finance Centre but significant philanthropic contributions to education and community development in Hong Kong and China.

Born in Guangdong province in southern China, Lee moved to Hong Kong in 1948, swiftly becoming a major player in the real estate industry. Forbes recently ranked him as Hong Kong's second-richest man with a fortune of $29.2 billion. His leadership in the business world was recognized by various accolades, including the prestigious Grand Bauhinia Medal presented by the Hong Kong government in 2007.

Lee's passing has prompted widespread condolences, including from Hong Kong leader John Lee, who lauded him for his entrepreneurial spirit and significant contributions to education. Lee Shau Kee leaves behind a family that includes his two sons, Peter and Martin, who have taken over the leadership of Henderson Land and continue his vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)