Transforming Indian Aviation: 11 Airports Set for PPP Operations

The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced a significant move towards the privatization of India's airports. On Monday, they revealed that 11 airports, including six smaller ones, are set to undergo operations through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

This decision falls under the National Monetisation Pipeline, which includes a plan to lease 25 airports currently operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) from 2022 to 2025. Major airports like Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, and Amritsar are among those earmarked for this initiative.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed in a statement that the airports identified include Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, and Trichy, paired with six smaller facilities. Currently, India boasts 159 operational airports nationwide, indicating a key shift in the aviation sector's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)