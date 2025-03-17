Left Menu

Transforming Indian Aviation: 11 Airports Set for PPP Operations

The Civil Aviation Ministry announced the identification of 11 airports, including six smaller airports, for operations under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. This initiative is part of the National Monetisation Pipeline, aiming to lease 25 state-operated airports by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 19:54 IST
Transforming Indian Aviation: 11 Airports Set for PPP Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Civil Aviation Ministry has announced a significant move towards the privatization of India's airports. On Monday, they revealed that 11 airports, including six smaller ones, are set to undergo operations through a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

This decision falls under the National Monetisation Pipeline, which includes a plan to lease 25 airports currently operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) from 2022 to 2025. Major airports like Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, and Amritsar are among those earmarked for this initiative.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol confirmed in a statement that the airports identified include Amritsar, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, and Trichy, paired with six smaller facilities. Currently, India boasts 159 operational airports nationwide, indicating a key shift in the aviation sector's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025