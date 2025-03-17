Left Menu

Kempegowda International Airport Triumphs with Global Arrival Excellence

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has received the ACI ASQ Award for 'Best Airport for Arrivals Globally' in 2024 for the third consecutive year. The Airport Service Quality programme awards this honor based on direct passenger feedback concerning comfort, cleanliness, service quality, and convenience.

Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2025 20:50 IST
Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, has been named the 'Best Airport for Arrivals Globally' by the ACI ASQ programme in 2024, marking its third consecutive victory.

The Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award, globally acknowledged by ACI World, is based on direct passenger feedback and evaluates airports worldwide on crucial attributes such as comfort, cleanliness, service quality, and convenience, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL).

Passengers consistently commend BLR Airport for its efficient processes in immigration, customs, high-speed WiFi, and baggage delivery, ensuring a seamless arrival experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

