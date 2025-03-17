India's Rail Safety Revolution: A 90% Drop in Accidents

In a significant stride towards enhancing passenger safety, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a remarkable 90% reduction in train accidents since 2005-06. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw highlighted the decline from 698 accidents during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure to just 73 today.

Reflecting on past figures, Vaishnaw pointed out that under Mamata Banerjee, there were 395 incidents, whereas during Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership, numbers fell slightly to 381. The current administration, under Prime Minister Modi, prioritizes safety through rigorous reviews and technological advancements.

The minister lauded ongoing efforts to minimize train accidents by addressing root causes and correcting equipment faults. With unwavering dedication, these strategies are setting the stage for even safer railway operations in India.

