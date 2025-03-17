Left Menu

India's Rail Safety Revolution: A 90% Drop in Accidents

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a significant reduction in train accidents, emphasizing a 90% drop since 2005-06. The decrease is due to focused safety measures and technology adoption spearheaded since Narendra Modi's tenure. Continuous efforts aim to further improve rail safety with detailed root cause analysis.

In a significant stride towards enhancing passenger safety, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a remarkable 90% reduction in train accidents since 2005-06. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw highlighted the decline from 698 accidents during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure to just 73 today.

Reflecting on past figures, Vaishnaw pointed out that under Mamata Banerjee, there were 395 incidents, whereas during Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership, numbers fell slightly to 381. The current administration, under Prime Minister Modi, prioritizes safety through rigorous reviews and technological advancements.

The minister lauded ongoing efforts to minimize train accidents by addressing root causes and correcting equipment faults. With unwavering dedication, these strategies are setting the stage for even safer railway operations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

