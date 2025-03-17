Bengaluru's Second Airport Site to be Decided on Merit, Says Minister
Karnataka's Infrastructure Minister M B Patil emphasized that the site selection for Bengaluru's much-anticipated second airport would be purely merit-based. The decision will consider the interests of the city, its residents, and overall economic impact.
Patil plans to meet with the Union Civil Aviation Minister post-Assembly session, along with his department's officials, to discuss deploying an Airport Authority of India team for site approval. Upon obtaining approval, the state government will make a final decision.
With two sites identified—one near Harohalli on Kanakapura road and the other near Nelamangala on Kunigal road—the Minister noted better connectivity options for the former. The government's commitment to transparency prioritizes connectivity and investment feasibility, seeking to avoid unnecessary expenditure.
