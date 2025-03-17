EU Prepares Defensive Measures Against Aluminium Glut
The EU considers import curbs and export duties on metals in response to US tariffs and a potential aluminium influx. The European Commission drafts new trade measures to protect domestic industries and remain competitive against China and the US.
Amid growing concerns over the Trump administration's tariffs on metals, the European Commission is gearing up to implement potential controls on aluminium imports, according to a draft EU plan. This move comes as part of an effort to shield the industry's integrity from a possible influx.
The United States recently imposed a 25% tariff on steel and aluminium imports, sparking the EU to retaliate with duties on approximately $28 billion of American goods. EU steel and aluminium producers have voiced their need for increased protection amid projections of a swelling global supply, notably from China.
In response, the Commission plans to introduce new trade measures by the third quarter of this year, including export duties up to 25% on scrap metals. A new 'melted and poured rule' will ensure importers cannot alter a metal's origin by minimal transformation. This strategy aligns with the EU's broader Clean Industrial Deal to bolster industries and compete globally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
