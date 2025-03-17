IDEP Surpasses Training Targets, Expands Development Initiatives Across Africa

The African Institute for Development and Economic Planning (IDEP), the training arm of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), has significantly surpassed its initial training target for 2024, marking a remarkable milestone in capacity-building efforts across the continent. Initially planning to train 3,000 individuals, the institute successfully provided training for 5,000 participants across 34 specialized courses, according to its director, Karima Bounemra Ben Soltane.

Ben Soltane emphasized that IDEP's training programs have been meticulously designed in response to the expressed needs of African member states, aligning closely with their development priorities. The expansion of training offerings now includes courses tailored to both public and private sector stakeholders, covering vital areas such as digital transformation, trade negotiations, and economic policy implementation.

Strategic Adaptation to Africa’s Free Trade Era

Over the years, IDEP has strategically evolved its curriculum to keep pace with Africa’s dynamic economic landscape. "A few years ago, we started dealing with trade negotiations and trade policies. We have increasingly adapted our training to the launching of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and its implementation," said Ben Soltane.

The AfCFTA, one of the most ambitious economic integration initiatives in the world, presents both opportunities and challenges for member states. IDEP’s training programs equip policymakers, trade officials, and business leaders with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complexities of free trade, ensuring that African economies can maximize the benefits of intra-continental commerce.

A Platform for Knowledge Exchange and Policy Innovation

Recognizing the value of shared experiences and peer learning, IDEP is taking proactive steps to create structured platforms for knowledge exchange. Ben Soltane announced the forthcoming launch of the ECA School of Thought and Practice, an initiative aimed at fostering dialogue and collaborative learning among African nations.

"It is important for countries to share experiences on what has worked and what has not in terms of policies and other development areas. IDEP can play a pivotal role in facilitating this exchange," she explained.

Additionally, the African Development Impact Forum will serve as a high-level platform where policymakers, economic experts, and development practitioners can engage in discussions on transforming strategies into concrete, impactful actions.

The Future of IDEP: Expanding Impact and Reach

With its success in exceeding training targets, IDEP is now setting its sights on broader ambitions. Plans are underway to expand its reach by incorporating more online and hybrid learning models, making training more accessible to stakeholders across the continent. This will enable IDEP to scale up its programs and further empower African professionals and institutions with the skills required for sustainable economic growth and development.

The growing demand for IDEP’s training reflects the increasing recognition of capacity-building as a cornerstone of Africa’s economic transformation. As the continent continues to tackle development challenges, IDEP’s role in equipping its leaders with the necessary expertise and strategic insight remains more crucial than ever.

By providing practical, needs-driven training and fostering an environment for policy innovation and peer learning, IDEP is positioning itself as a central force in Africa’s development agenda. The coming years are expected to see further expansion of its programs, reinforcing the institute’s mission to drive sustainable growth and economic resilience across the region.