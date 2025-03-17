Haryana's Transport Revolution: Over 1,000 New Buses and Metro Expansions Announced
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced plans to purchase 1,025 new buses, including electric models, and to enhance transport infrastructure with new bus depots and metro lines. The initiatives aim to modernize transportation, improve passenger services, and promote sustainable travel in the state.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government is set to revolutionize its transport sector, as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the procurement of 1,025 new buses, which include electric, AC, and non-AC models. This move aims to bolster the state's transport corporation and modernize infrastructure.
Saini emphasized the government's focus on facilitating traffic flow, modernizing bus depots under a Public-Private Partnership, and promoting electric vehicles. The plan includes the purchase of 500 non-AC buses of BS-6 standard, 150 AC buses, and 375 electric buses. To enhance passenger convenience, new bus depots will be constructed in locations such as Pipli, Karnal, and Gurugram.
Further developments include a metro line from Millenium City Centre to Cyber Hub in Gurugram and a new line under the Namo Metro Corridor. Additionally, heliport projects and implementation of a real-time bus tracking system reflect the state's commitment to advanced transport solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Debt Reform: A Modernization for Long-term Investment
FAA Modernization: Navigating the Future of Air Traffic Control
Himachal Secures Rs.50 Crore Boost for Urban Modernization under 15th Finance Commission
Central Government Boosts Border Development and Police Modernization with Rs 4846-Crore Scheme
Assam's New Growth Trajectory: Capital Expansion and Modernization