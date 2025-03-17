Haryana's Transport Revolution: Over 1,000 New Buses and Metro Expansions Announced

The Haryana government is set to revolutionize its transport sector, as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the procurement of 1,025 new buses, which include electric, AC, and non-AC models. This move aims to bolster the state's transport corporation and modernize infrastructure.

Saini emphasized the government's focus on facilitating traffic flow, modernizing bus depots under a Public-Private Partnership, and promoting electric vehicles. The plan includes the purchase of 500 non-AC buses of BS-6 standard, 150 AC buses, and 375 electric buses. To enhance passenger convenience, new bus depots will be constructed in locations such as Pipli, Karnal, and Gurugram.

Further developments include a metro line from Millenium City Centre to Cyber Hub in Gurugram and a new line under the Namo Metro Corridor. Additionally, heliport projects and implementation of a real-time bus tracking system reflect the state's commitment to advanced transport solutions.

