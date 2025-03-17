Left Menu

Haryana's Transport Revolution: Over 1,000 New Buses and Metro Expansions Announced

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced plans to purchase 1,025 new buses, including electric models, and to enhance transport infrastructure with new bus depots and metro lines. The initiatives aim to modernize transportation, improve passenger services, and promote sustainable travel in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-03-2025 22:25 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 22:25 IST
The Haryana government is set to revolutionize its transport sector, as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the procurement of 1,025 new buses, which include electric, AC, and non-AC models. This move aims to bolster the state's transport corporation and modernize infrastructure.

Saini emphasized the government's focus on facilitating traffic flow, modernizing bus depots under a Public-Private Partnership, and promoting electric vehicles. The plan includes the purchase of 500 non-AC buses of BS-6 standard, 150 AC buses, and 375 electric buses. To enhance passenger convenience, new bus depots will be constructed in locations such as Pipli, Karnal, and Gurugram.

Further developments include a metro line from Millenium City Centre to Cyber Hub in Gurugram and a new line under the Namo Metro Corridor. Additionally, heliport projects and implementation of a real-time bus tracking system reflect the state's commitment to advanced transport solutions.

