Mediator Called in After Strikes Disrupt German Sectors Amid Wage Dispute

Persistent strikes have disrupted Germany's air travel and other sectors due to stalled wage negotiations. Following three rounds of unsuccessful discussions, a former state premier has been enlisted to mediate the impasse.

On Monday evening, the trade union Verdi and representatives of federal and regional state employers acknowledged the lack of progress despite intensive talks. As a result, Roland Koch, previously the regional state premier of Hesse, will serve as mediator in hopes of reaching an agreement.

Verdi is advocating for an 8% wage increase or a minimum monthly raise of 350 euros ($380), along with demands for enhanced bonuses and additional time off for workers.

