Stonex Art Soiree 2025: Celebrating Timeless Stone Artistry

In an event that combined elegance and artistic innovation, Stonex, India's foremost name in luxury natural stones, hosted the much-anticipated Art Soiree 2025 at Kishangarh, Rajasthan.

The week-long gathering, held in March, brought together a global audience of visionary artists and design enthusiasts, showcasing the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of natural stone.

The Art Soiree presented a stage for ten talented artists, including Chandrashekhar Koteshwar and Gigimon Scaria, to display their stone-centric creations. Noteworthy international artists like Peter Randall-Page and Cynthia Sah shared their philosophies, illustrating the medium's timeless relevance. Gaurav Aggarwal and Sushant Pathak, leaders at Stonex, emphasized stone as a medium of expression and legacy, revealing the company's commitment to honoring and reimagining stone artistry.

A unique highlight was the Art & Cuisine Pairing, where culinary works inspired by the artworks' origins added a sensory experience to the event. Art critic Girish Shahane noted the soiree's success in inspiring contemporary expression through an ancient material like stone. The event concluded with the Stonex Art Residency Showcase, a testament to the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and modern design.

