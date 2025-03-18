Left Menu

Stonex Art Soiree 2025: Celebrating Timeless Stone Artistry

Stonex, a leader in luxury natural stones, hosted the Art Soiree 2025 in Rajasthan. This exclusive event featured artworks by renowned artists like Chandrashekhar Koteshwar and Peter Randall-Page, celebrating both traditional and contemporary stone artistry. Global sculptors offered insights on evolving stone art techniques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishangarh (Rajasthan) | Updated: 18-03-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 14:33 IST
Stonex Art Soiree 2025: Celebrating Timeless Stone Artistry
(R-L) Gaurav Aggarwal, Chairman of Stonex Group and Prachi Bhattacharya, CEO of Stonex Art with artists, at the Stonex Refinery in Kishangarh, for the Art Soiree by Stonex. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an event that combined elegance and artistic innovation, Stonex, India's foremost name in luxury natural stones, hosted the much-anticipated Art Soiree 2025 at Kishangarh, Rajasthan.

The week-long gathering, held in March, brought together a global audience of visionary artists and design enthusiasts, showcasing the timeless beauty and craftsmanship of natural stone.

The Art Soiree presented a stage for ten talented artists, including Chandrashekhar Koteshwar and Gigimon Scaria, to display their stone-centric creations. Noteworthy international artists like Peter Randall-Page and Cynthia Sah shared their philosophies, illustrating the medium's timeless relevance. Gaurav Aggarwal and Sushant Pathak, leaders at Stonex, emphasized stone as a medium of expression and legacy, revealing the company's commitment to honoring and reimagining stone artistry.

A unique highlight was the Art & Cuisine Pairing, where culinary works inspired by the artworks' origins added a sensory experience to the event. Art critic Girish Shahane noted the soiree's success in inspiring contemporary expression through an ancient material like stone. The event concluded with the Stonex Art Residency Showcase, a testament to the intersection of traditional craftsmanship and modern design.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025