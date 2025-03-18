Tragic Plane Crash in Swiss Alps Claims Three Lives

A devastating incident unfolded in the Swiss Alps as a small plane, headed for Denmark, tragically crashed, resulting in the deaths of all three individuals on board. Local police confirmed the fatal accident, highlighting the loss felt throughout the close-knit community.

The plane, an Extra EA-400 model, took off from Samedan airfield at precisely 5:20 pm on Monday. The flight's destination was Roskilde, near Copenhagen, a journey that sadly was never completed. This unfortunate event occurred only moments after departure, marking a grim moment for aviation safety in the region.

Authorities remain tight-lipped about the possible causes behind the crash, as investigations continue. While the victims' identities are still being confirmed, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in air travel, prompting a review of safety protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)