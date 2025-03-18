Left Menu

Kia India Announces 3% Price Hike Amid Rising Costs

Kia India plans a 3% price increase across all models starting April 2025 due to rising commodity and supply chain costs. While striving for quality, the company aims to minimize customer impact by absorbing some costs. Major models like Seltos and Sonet are key contributors to Kia's sales success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 17:30 IST
Kia India Announces 3% Price Hike Amid Rising Costs
Kia Carens (Photo source: Kia India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kia India has announced a price hike of up to three per cent across its entire range of vehicles, effective from April 1, 2025. The decision comes in response to escalating costs in commodities and supply chain operations, as explained in their recent statement on Tuesday.

Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, emphasized their commitment to delivering quality vehicles at competitive prices. He acknowledged the challenge of price adjustments, which are designed to ensure the continued production of high-quality and technologically advanced cars.

Despite the hike, Kia is working to shield customers from the full impact by absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs. To date, Kia has sold 1.45 million units globally, with top-selling models like the Seltos and Sonet driving their sales achievements.

This move follows similar announcements by Maruti Suzuki, which plans a four per cent price increase, and Tata Motors, set to raise prices by up to two per cent across different vehicle categories, reflecting a broader automotive industry trend towards offsetting rising operational expenses. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

