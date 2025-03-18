Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Plane Crash off Honduras Coast Leaves 12 Dead

A plane crash off Honduras' Caribbean coast resulted in 12 fatalities, including prominent Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff from Roatan Island, with adverse conditions hampering rescue efforts. Five survived, but one remains missing as recovery operations continue.

A tragic plane crash occurred Monday night just off the Caribbean coast of Honduras, claiming 12 lives, according to authorities. The Jetstream aircraft, operated by Honduran airline Lanhsa, crashed minutes after departing Roatan Island, leaving five survivors and one person still missing.

The wreckage was located about a kilometer from the island's coast. Among the deceased was the notable Garifuna musician Aurelio Martinez Suazo. Rescue footage by national police showed survivors being carried to safety amid challenging conditions.

According to Roatan fire captain Franklin Borjas, adverse weather and difficult terrain have complicated the search and rescue efforts. As of Tuesday morning, recovery operations are hindered by poor visibility and difficult access to the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

