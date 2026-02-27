Intense Clashes Result in Strikes Across Borders
Pakistani air strikes targeted 22 Afghan military sites following overnight clashes, leading to significant casualties on both sides. At least 12 Pakistani soldiers and 274 Taliban members were reportedly killed since the conflicts began Thursday night, according to Pakistan's military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.
Pakistani air strikes targeted 22 Afghan military sites in a major escalation, Pakistan's military spokesperson confirmed on Friday. The strikes were conducted following heavy fighting that erupted between the neighboring countries overnight.
The cross-border skirmish resulted in significant losses, with at least 12 Pakistani soldiers losing their lives in the confrontations, according to official reports.
Additionally, 274 Taliban officials and militants were reported killed since the fighting commenced on Thursday night, Pakistan's military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry informed reporters.