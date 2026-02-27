Left Menu

Intense Clashes Result in Strikes Across Borders

Pakistani air strikes targeted 22 Afghan military sites following overnight clashes, leading to significant casualties on both sides. At least 12 Pakistani soldiers and 274 Taliban members were reportedly killed since the conflicts began Thursday night, according to Pakistan's military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 27-02-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 17:25 IST
Intense Clashes Result in Strikes Across Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistani air strikes targeted 22 Afghan military sites in a major escalation, Pakistan's military spokesperson confirmed on Friday. The strikes were conducted following heavy fighting that erupted between the neighboring countries overnight.

The cross-border skirmish resulted in significant losses, with at least 12 Pakistani soldiers losing their lives in the confrontations, according to official reports.

Additionally, 274 Taliban officials and militants were reported killed since the fighting commenced on Thursday night, Pakistan's military spokesperson Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry informed reporters.

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026