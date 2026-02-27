Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki plans to expand its NEXA Studio network, targeting 700 outlets by 2030-31 to penetrate India's non-urban areas. Currently accounting for 8-10% of NEXA sales, these studios aim for 25-30% by 2030-31. The expansion underscores Maruti's commitment to providing premium experiences beyond metro areas.

Maruti Suzuki India, a leader in the car market, has unveiled plans to strategically grow its NEXA Studio outlets to 700 by 2030-31, focusing on India's non-urban regions. This initiative, disclosed by senior executive Partho Banerjee, aims to capitalize on the untapped potential in smaller towns.

The company's latest launch marked its 200th outlet in Haryana, with NEXA Studios currently contributing 8-10% of total NEXA sales. By the end of the decade, the target is to increase this figure to 25-30%, further solidifying NEXA's market presence.

Despite their compact size, NEXA Studios offer the same luxurious experience as larger urban outlets. With the introduction of Maruti's e VITARA SUV, the company aims to extend electrification to underserved markets, addressing nearly 2,000 daily inquiries for its new electric model.

