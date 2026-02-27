CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) marked a significant milestone with the steel-cutting ceremony for two cutting-edge ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs for Polestar Maritime Limited. The event, held on Friday, was graced by Vinit Badani, a Director at Polestar Maritime, along with key figures from CSL and the India Register of Shipping.

According to CSL officials, the tugs span 33 meters in length, with a beam of 12.2 meters and draft of 4.2 meters. These powerful vessels will be equipped with dual engines boasting 1838 kW and feature 2.7m propellers from Niigata IHI Power Systems Co Ltd., designed by renowned harbor tug specialists, Robert Allan Limited.

CSL's current projects include 17 ASTDS tugs along with six environmentally friendly green tugs, reflecting its commitment to sustainability. Through its collaboration with Polestar Maritime Limited, and participation in the Green Tug Transition Programme, CSL is spearheading sustainability in the maritime industry.