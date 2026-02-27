Overnight Pakistani air strikes targeted a weapons depot in Kabul's western outskirts, setting off a chain reaction of explosions that reverberated throughout the Afghan capital. This military action marks a significant escalation in tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan's Taliban leadership, contributing to an already volatile situation.

Verified footage from Reuters revealed plumes of smoke and fire igniting the night sky, as ammunition within the depot exploded. Residents described terrifying scenes, with homes rattling from the blasts and glass shattering from the force. Many expressed concerns over the potential for further violence in the midst of an already challenging living environment.

As clashes between the two nations continue, the humanitarian crisis deepens. Afghanistan is grappling with severe poverty and hunger, exacerbated by reduced aid since the Taliban's return to power. The air strikes have revived memories of past conflicts, and many residents fear what may come next as the strife unfolds.

