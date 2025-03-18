Nirmala Sitharaman Defends 'Make in India' Amid Criticism

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday firmly defended the 'Make in India' initiative, responding to Opposition criticism that questioned its efficacy. She cited substantial successes in the manufacturing sector, particularly in defense production, and pointed to both increased investment and job creation as evidence of the program's success.

Participating in a debate over supplementary grant demands and the Manipur budget in the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman emphasized the positive impact of the production-linked incentive schemes. These initiatives have sparked investment of Rs 1.5 lakh crore and generated nearly 9.5 lakh jobs, she claimed, challenging Congress's view that the initiative was ineffective.

Sitharaman further criticized Congress for its laggard approach to the national manufacturing policy, formulated after considerable delay and failing to translate into actionable plans. She also condemned their past free trade agreements, which are now being renegotiated due to their adverse impact on domestic manufacturing. Meanwhile, she highlighted advancements like the inclusion of 'Made in Bihar' items in the Russian Army's arsenal, representing a growing global recognition of Indian manufacturing capabilities.

