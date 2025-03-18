Tragedy on Highway: Fatal Accident Claims Three Lives
Three women lost their lives and two others were injured in an accident on Delhi-Haridwar National Highway-58. A speeding vehicle hit them while they were crossing the road near Walidpur village. Police are investigating, trying to track the driver using CCTV footage.
In a devastating accident on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway-58, three women were killed and two others injured when they were struck by a speeding vehicle, authorities reported on Tuesday.
The incident took place late Monday night in the Daurala area's Walidpur village, where a group of people was crossing the highway. Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh stated that a motorcycle was involved as the vehicle fatally rammed into the group.
The deceased, identified as Savita (19), Usha (55), and Kela (45), were pronounced dead at a private hospital. Meanwhile, two others are recovering at Daurala's Community Health Center. Police have deployed teams to scrutinize CCTV footage for clues to find the driver responsible.
