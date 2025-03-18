Tragedy on Highway: Fatal Accident Claims Three Lives

In a devastating accident on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway-58, three women were killed and two others injured when they were struck by a speeding vehicle, authorities reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place late Monday night in the Daurala area's Walidpur village, where a group of people was crossing the highway. Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh stated that a motorcycle was involved as the vehicle fatally rammed into the group.

The deceased, identified as Savita (19), Usha (55), and Kela (45), were pronounced dead at a private hospital. Meanwhile, two others are recovering at Daurala's Community Health Center. Police have deployed teams to scrutinize CCTV footage for clues to find the driver responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)