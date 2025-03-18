German Equities Surge Post-Parliamentary Approval Amidst International Tensions

In a significant economic development, German equities surged on Tuesday following the parliamentary approval of substantial spending reforms. This financial boost comes as global investors await the outcome of discussions between U.S. and Russian leaders over a potential Ukraine peace agreement.

The market experienced a notable rally, with the blue-chip index rising by 1% and domestic small-caps reaching a three-year high. The new reforms involve overturning the debt brake to increase defense investments and establishing a 500 billion euro infrastructure fund.

While optimism has driven defense stocks and euro yields higher, Fitch Ratings cautions that Germany's top credit rating might be threatened if the spending surge doesn't translate into growth. Meanwhile, European equities have shown strength as investors shift focus from the U.S., with European banks and tech firms leading the gains.

