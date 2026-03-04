Fitch Ratings Lowers Indonesia's Credit Rating Outlook Amid Policy Concerns

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the sovereign credit rating outlook for Indonesia from stable to negative, multiple local media outlets reported Wednesday. Both Detik.com and Kompas cited statements by Fitch, though the ratings agency declined to comment officially.

Indonesia is grappling with increased policy uncertainty. Concerns about the consistency and credibility of its policy mix have prompted Fitch to maintain the country's rating at BBB but revise the outlook. This development follows Moody's recent decision to cut its outlook over similar concerns.

The downgrade has heightened investor apprehension, especially in light of a substantial market rout triggered by MSCI's transparency warnings earlier this year. Indonesian officials hoped recent meetings with Fitch would emphasize the country's strong economic fundamentals, even as worries persist about the fiscal deficit and central bank independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)