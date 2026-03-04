Left Menu

Fitch Ratings Lowers Indonesia's Credit Rating Outlook Amid Policy Concerns

Fitch Ratings has downgraded Indonesia's sovereign credit rating outlook to negative, citing increased policy uncertainty and concerns over policy consistency. This follows Moody's recent outlook cut, which shook markets. Fitch's actions highlight investor worries about Indonesia's fiscal deficit, policy transparency, and central bank independence in the G20 economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fitch Ratings has downgraded the sovereign credit rating outlook for Indonesia from stable to negative, multiple local media outlets reported Wednesday. Both Detik.com and Kompas cited statements by Fitch, though the ratings agency declined to comment officially.

Indonesia is grappling with increased policy uncertainty. Concerns about the consistency and credibility of its policy mix have prompted Fitch to maintain the country's rating at BBB but revise the outlook. This development follows Moody's recent decision to cut its outlook over similar concerns.

The downgrade has heightened investor apprehension, especially in light of a substantial market rout triggered by MSCI's transparency warnings earlier this year. Indonesian officials hoped recent meetings with Fitch would emphasize the country's strong economic fundamentals, even as worries persist about the fiscal deficit and central bank independence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

