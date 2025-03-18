Fiat Fight: Argentina's Peso Battles IMF Uncertainty

Argentina is in a financial tug-of-war, with its central bank aggressively selling dollars to stabilize the peso. Global uncertainties and a pending deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are fueling this urgency.

The bank's efforts come after a consistent streak of net dollar purchases, yet foreign reserves are still critically low. This is tying into President Javier Milei's fiscal policies, which aim at austerity with a 'zero deficit' pledge but have made rebuilding reserves a slow process.

Central to the issue is the proposed IMF program that President Milei is negotiating to alleviate fiscal strain from overspending. However, with potential resistance in Congress, the peso faces continued devaluation pressure. Market skepticism manifests as disparities between official and black market exchange rates, with recent interventions failing to completely stabilize the currency.

