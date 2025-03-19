In-Flight Navigation Failure Causes Chaos on United Airlines Flight

A dramatic incident unfolded on a United Airlines flight traveling from Lagos to Washington when two critical navigation parts failed mid-flight, according to investigators. The National Transportation Safety Board reported that the aircraft, a Boeing 787 jetliner, faced sudden altitude fluctuations and autopilot disconnection, injuring 16 passengers, one seriously.

The malfunction occurred on January 24 at an altitude of 36,000 feet over Côte d'Ivoire, just as flight attendants were serving meals. This alarming event forced the plane to return to Nigeria, with Boeing and United Airlines both refraining from immediate comments on the matter.

For a comprehensive investigation, authorities have removed the flight recorders and other equipment from the aircraft in Lagos and dispatched them to Washington. The in-depth analysis aims to uncover any underlying issues that could prevent future occurrences of similar inflight emergencies.

