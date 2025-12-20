Left Menu

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik announced her departure from politics, including her bid for New York governor, to prioritize her family. A leading House Republican and Trump ally, Stefanik's decision comes amidst a competitive political landscape. She cites her role as a mother as her most important responsibility.

U.S. Representative Elise Stefanik, a prominent House Republican and ally of former President Donald Trump, announced on Friday her decision to step away from politics. This includes withdrawing from the gubernatorial race for New York and not seeking re-election to Congress.

Stefanik, who has served in Congress since 2015, highlighted her desire to spend more time with her family as the primary reason for her decision. Her announcement follows her Republican rival Bruce Blakeman's campaign ad blitz, aired in Florida, home to Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

With Stefanik's exit, the political landscape in New York faces a new dynamic. As Trump applauds Stefanik's contributions, the focus shifts to her decision to prioritize family, stating, 'being a parent is life's greatest gift and greatest responsibility.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

