US Domestic News Highlights: From Health Updates to Space Ambitions

The recent surge in measles cases in South Carolina has alarmed health officials, with the state's Health Department reporting an increase to 144 cases in the region. The outbreak is predominantly in Upstate South Carolina, affecting areas including Greenville and Spartanburg.

In legal developments, the U.S. Justice Department plans to appeal the dismissal of cases against prominent Trump opponents, former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The dismissals were due to concerns about the legality of the prosecutor's appointment by the Trump administration.

On the military front, President Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan to lead the U.S. Southern Command. This decision follows the premature retirement of the previous commander, with Donovan set to oversee U.S. military operations in Latin America.

