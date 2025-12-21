Left Menu

US Domestic News Highlights: From Health Updates to Space Ambitions

A look into current US domestic news includes rising measles cases in South Carolina, Trump administration's legal battles, Southern Command nomination, and the tragic Brown University shooting. Other highlights cover restrictions on Mexican train crews, Trump’s healthcare initiatives, Space Development Agency's satellite order, and US space policy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 05:23 IST
US Domestic News Highlights: From Health Updates to Space Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent surge in measles cases in South Carolina has alarmed health officials, with the state's Health Department reporting an increase to 144 cases in the region. The outbreak is predominantly in Upstate South Carolina, affecting areas including Greenville and Spartanburg.

In legal developments, the U.S. Justice Department plans to appeal the dismissal of cases against prominent Trump opponents, former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. The dismissals were due to concerns about the legality of the prosecutor's appointment by the Trump administration.

On the military front, President Trump has nominated Lt. Gen. Frank Donovan to lead the U.S. Southern Command. This decision follows the premature retirement of the previous commander, with Donovan set to oversee U.S. military operations in Latin America.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025