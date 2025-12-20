Left Menu

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Justice Alexandre de Moraes approved former President Jair Bolsonaro's temporary leave from prison for hernia surgery, denying his house arrest request. Bolsonaro, convicted of plotting a coup post-2022 election loss, faces ongoing health challenges linked to a 2018 stabbing amid a complex legal backdrop.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 05:40 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 05:40 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has permitted former President Jair Bolsonaro to temporarily leave the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia for surgical treatment.

The decision allows Bolsonaro, convicted in September for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election, to seek medical care for a hernia.

Bolsonaro's defense had requested he serve his sentence under house arrest for health reasons, which was denied, emphasizing the judiciary's scrutiny over his acts and ongoing cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025