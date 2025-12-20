Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has permitted former President Jair Bolsonaro to temporarily leave the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia for surgical treatment.

The decision allows Bolsonaro, convicted in September for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election, to seek medical care for a hernia.

Bolsonaro's defense had requested he serve his sentence under house arrest for health reasons, which was denied, emphasizing the judiciary's scrutiny over his acts and ongoing cases.

