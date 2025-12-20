Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence
Justice Alexandre de Moraes approved former President Jair Bolsonaro's temporary leave from prison for hernia surgery, denying his house arrest request. Bolsonaro, convicted of plotting a coup post-2022 election loss, faces ongoing health challenges linked to a 2018 stabbing amid a complex legal backdrop.
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has permitted former President Jair Bolsonaro to temporarily leave the Federal Police Superintendency in Brasilia for surgical treatment.
The decision allows Bolsonaro, convicted in September for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election, to seek medical care for a hernia.
Bolsonaro's defense had requested he serve his sentence under house arrest for health reasons, which was denied, emphasizing the judiciary's scrutiny over his acts and ongoing cases.
