Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

In Bangladesh, the funeral of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi is scheduled for Saturday, drawing heightened security amid nationwide unrest following his death. The ceremony will take place at the National Parliament Building, highlighting the government's effort to manage potential disturbances.

Authorities have implemented strict measures, including a drone ban around the Sangsad Bhaban, and advised mourners against carrying bags during the event. Hadi, recently returned from Singapore after being fatally shot, was a figurehead in last year's student protests and a candidate in upcoming elections.

The situation has escalated into violence, with alleged right-wing groups setting fire to cultural organizations and targeting media outlets. International entities like the US Embassy and UK's FCDO have issued cautionary advisories, highlighting the region's destabilization risk amid widespread grief and anger.

