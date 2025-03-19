Left Menu

TCS Partners with Air New Zealand in AI-Driven Digital Transformation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Air New Zealand have entered a five-year partnership to modernize the airline's digital framework. The collaboration, announced in the presence of New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, aims to enhance digital capabilities, improve customer experience, and push operational efficiencies using AI-driven innovations.

  • India

IT solutions giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has joined forces with Air New Zealand to overhaul the airline's digital infrastructure. This five-year collaboration was unveiled by TCS on Wednesday, marking a significant move to position the airline at the forefront of AI-driven innovation.

The partnership focuses on elevating Air New Zealand's digital prowess, aiming to enhance customer experience and streamline operations such as fleet management and crew scheduling. The announcement was graced by dignitaries including New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, and Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran.

TCS, with an Auckland office and 460-strong workforce, is a key player in the region covering various sectors. Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran remarked on the alignment of this partnership with the airline's digital future vision and highlighted initial successes since its commencement in September 2024. TCS aims to support Air New Zealand in its Cargo Digital Transformation and Digital Retail initiatives, according to CEO K. Krithivasan.

