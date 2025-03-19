Revamping Highways: Gadkari Unveils New Toll Policy

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced an impending new policy to revamp toll charges on national highways, aiming to provide consumers with reasonable concessions. This move, discussed in the Rajya Sabha, underscores the necessity of toll contributions to sustain extensive road infrastructure projects.

Gadkari pointed out that building expansive four-lane and six-lane roads, as well as significant bridge constructions in Assam, requires substantial funds. He affirmed that these developments come at a price, insisting that quality roads necessitate corresponding tolls, highlighting the planned Rs 3 lakh crore expenditure in Assam.

The Minister also addressed regulations around toll plaza placement, asserting that changes are needed to address consumer concerns. With toll collections reaching nearly Rs 65,000 crore in 2023-24, Gadkari's policy promises to refashion these strategies without compromising on infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)