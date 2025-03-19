Uber Unveils Next-Gen Safety Measures for Moto Riders
Uber announced enhanced safety measures for its Moto service, including AI-powered helmet checks and a feature for female drivers to prefer female riders. The initiatives aim to bolster safety with tech features and distribution of 3,000 safety kits across India.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, Uber unveiled a range of safety enhancements for its two-wheeler service, Moto, in an effort to safeguard its riders and drivers. Key among these is a feature enabling female drivers to select female riders, and an AI-powered system for ensuring helmet usage.
The new technology includes AI-driven helmet selfies, ensuring that riders and drivers comply with safety standards. In addition, the app will remind users to wear helmets. These initiatives are part of Uber's broader strategy to prioritize safety among its popular auto and moto services.
Complementing these tech solutions, Uber is distributing 3,000 safety kits throughout India. 'By introducing new safety features and distributing safety kits, we reaffirm our commitment to safer roads,' said Manish Bindrani, Head of Regional Supply Growth at Uber India and South Asia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uber
- Moto
- safety
- helmet
- AI
- female drivers
- India
- ride-sharing
- tech features
- safety kits
ALSO READ
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause
U.S. Halts Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Presidential Tensions
Trump Pauses Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Tennis Titans Set for Showdown: Indian Wells Draw Revealed
Trump orders pausing of US military aid for Ukraine after Oval Office blowup, pressuring Zelenskyy on Russia talks, reports AP.