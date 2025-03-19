Honda Cars India to Implement Price Hike from April 2025
Honda Cars India announced a price increase across all models starting April 2025, aiming to offset rising input costs. Despite efforts to absorb costs, Vice President Kunal Behl confirms the price hike for models like Amaze, City, and more. Other automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Kia, and Tata Motors also plan price increases.
Honda Cars India announced on Wednesday that it will increase prices for its entire model range starting April. The decision comes as the company attempts to partially offset escalating input costs, according to a statement by Honda Cars India Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Kunal Behl.
The planned price revision will affect all Honda models, including popular lines such as Amaze, City, City e:HEV, and Elevate. Behl noted that despite efforts to absorb rising costs, passing some of this burden onto consumers has become unavoidable.
While the company did not disclose the exact increase, the announcement aligns with similar moves by automakers including Maruti Suzuki India, Kia India, and Tata Motors, who also plan to raise vehicle prices next month.
