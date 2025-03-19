Left Menu

Automakers Rev Up Price Hikes Amid Rising Costs

Hyundai Motor India and Honda Cars India will raise vehicle prices by up to 3% starting April 2025 due to increased input costs and operational expenses. This marks the second price hike within the year despite efforts to absorb costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 17:25 IST
Hyundai Motor India and Honda Cars India announced plans to increase vehicle prices by up to 3% starting April 2025. This hike aims to offset escalating input costs and operational expenses, marking their second price increase this year.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) stated this adjustment will vary across different models and variants, attributing the hike to increased commodity prices and operational expenses. HMIL Director and COO Tarun Garg emphasized the company's commitment to minimize customer impact despite sustained cost pressures.

Honda Cars India also confirmed a price increase across its entire model range starting April 2025. Vice President Kunal Behl explained that the adjustments are unavoidable despite efforts to absorb rising costs. Other automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Kia India, and Tata Motors have also announced similar price hikes.

