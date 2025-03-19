Left Menu

India's GCCs: Driving Salary Growth Amid Talent Evolution

Global capability centres in India are expected to see a 9.8% salary growth over 12 months as they face talent demands and macroeconomic challenges. Despite these gains, gender disparities persist, and sectors like financial services are witnessing a move towards specialized skills, demanding higher premiums.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 18:08 IST
India's GCCs: Driving Salary Growth Amid Talent Evolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's global capability centres (GCCs) are set for a substantial salary increase of 9.8% over the coming year, driven by evolving talent demands and macroeconomic challenges, according to a report released Wednesday.

The 'India's Talent Takeoff - The GCC 4.0 Story' report by NLB Services highlights that GCCs in India are leading payers, surpassing traditional IT services in salary growth and parity, with a projected market size of USD 110 billion by 2030. Despite strong momentum, gender disparities persist, particularly in senior roles.

In the financial services sector, specialized skills in risk and finance are commanding premiums of 25-40% over traditional roles, marking a shift towards retaining top-tier talent. The report underscores the growing demand for domain expertise and anticipates compound annual growth of India's GCC sector at 9-12% through 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025