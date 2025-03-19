India's GCCs: Driving Salary Growth Amid Talent Evolution

India's global capability centres (GCCs) are set for a substantial salary increase of 9.8% over the coming year, driven by evolving talent demands and macroeconomic challenges, according to a report released Wednesday.

The 'India's Talent Takeoff - The GCC 4.0 Story' report by NLB Services highlights that GCCs in India are leading payers, surpassing traditional IT services in salary growth and parity, with a projected market size of USD 110 billion by 2030. Despite strong momentum, gender disparities persist, particularly in senior roles.

In the financial services sector, specialized skills in risk and finance are commanding premiums of 25-40% over traditional roles, marking a shift towards retaining top-tier talent. The report underscores the growing demand for domain expertise and anticipates compound annual growth of India's GCC sector at 9-12% through 2030.

