Left Menu

Haryana Farmers Await Payment: A Long-Standing Financial Hurdle

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has requested the release of Rs 34 crore owed to Haryana farmers by the Iqbalpur Sugar Mill in Uttarakhand for 2017-18. The delay is causing financial difficulties for farmers. An investigation into the cause of the delay is sought for prompt resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 19:48 IST
Haryana Farmers Await Payment: A Long-Standing Financial Hurdle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini appealed to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, for the release of a substantial Rs 34 crore payment. This amount is owed to Haryana farmers by Iqbalpur Sugar Mill, as per a statement released by the Haryana government.

Saini, addressing the issue in a letter to Dhami, highlighted that during discussions with various farmer organizations, it was revealed that the dues pertaining to the year 2017-18 remain unpaid. This delay has resulted in significant financial hardship for the affected farmers, who depend on these funds for their livelihood.

The letter further urged the Uttarakhand government to investigate the reasons behind the delay and take prompt action to release the pending amount. Saini expressed hope for a quick resolution to support the farmers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025