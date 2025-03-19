Haryana Farmers Await Payment: A Long-Standing Financial Hurdle

On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini appealed to Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, for the release of a substantial Rs 34 crore payment. This amount is owed to Haryana farmers by Iqbalpur Sugar Mill, as per a statement released by the Haryana government.

Saini, addressing the issue in a letter to Dhami, highlighted that during discussions with various farmer organizations, it was revealed that the dues pertaining to the year 2017-18 remain unpaid. This delay has resulted in significant financial hardship for the affected farmers, who depend on these funds for their livelihood.

The letter further urged the Uttarakhand government to investigate the reasons behind the delay and take prompt action to release the pending amount. Saini expressed hope for a quick resolution to support the farmers' interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)