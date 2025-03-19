European Markets Steady Amid Fed Decision and German Spending Surge

European shares experienced a modest uplift on Wednesday, following a day of gains as Germany advanced in its plan for substantial spending, while investors concentrated on the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve decision regarding interest rates.

The STOXX 600 index inched up by 0.2%, marking its fourth consecutive session of growth. Investors eagerly awaited remarks from Fed policymakers amid a tumultuous global trade environment and looming fears of a recession in the U.S. economy.

The central bank anticipated unchanged interest rates for now. Expectations mounted around the dot plot, with investors looking for insights on rate cut forecasts. German equities saw volatility as the lower house's approval of spending plans fueled market deliberations on funding execution. Meanwhile, geopolitical changes stirred hopes for easing tensions in Eastern Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)