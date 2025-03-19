Dwarka Expressway Closure: A 44-Day Commuter Challenge
The Dwarka Expressway entry to Delhi at Daulatabad Chowk will be closed for 44 days for expansion joint replacement, affecting commuters from Gurugram sectors 99 to 106 and nearby areas. Travelers will need alternative routes, increasing travel time and causing inconvenience. Commuters urge better traffic management from NHAI.
The entry point to Delhi on the Dwarka Expressway at Daulatabad Chowk is set to remain closed for a 44-day period due to essential work on replacing an expansion joint, as announced by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
NHAI officials have placed barriers at the entry of the connecting flyover of the main carriageway, which will remain inaccessible until April 30. This closure is likely to affect those traveling from Gurugram's Sector 99 to 106 and other nearby areas, necessitating alternative routes via surface roads to rejoin the expressway beyond the Bijwasan toll plaza.
Residents from Basai and Dhankot, frequently using this route to reach various parts of Delhi, anticipate significant disruptions. Commuters have already raised concerns over increased travel times and are calling on NHAI to implement effective traffic management solutions to mitigate these impacts during the period of closure.
