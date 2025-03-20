Left Menu

India's Green Hydrogen Ambitions Face Cost Challenges Amid Export Dreams

India plans to boost its green hydrogen export from coastal hubs by 2030 but faces cost barriers. Despite being competitive, the high production costs hinder deals. The government's mission aims to overcome these issues with renewable projects, yet market gaps persist, affecting the sector's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:03 IST
India's Green Hydrogen Ambitions Face Cost Challenges Amid Export Dreams
Representative Image (Image/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's pursuit of becoming a global leader in green hydrogen faces cost challenges as the country aims to export more than half of its projected 5 million metric tons of renewable hydrogen by 2030. S&P Global Commodity Insights suggests that India's competitive edge may not be enough to overcome existing market barriers.

Coastal states like Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu are emerging as prime hubs for hydrogen exports. Anri Nakamura, associate director at S&P Global Commodity Insights, highlighted that India's capacity to produce competitive green hydrogen positions it well for regions like Europe where consumption mandates are stronger.

However, the cost gap between production and market willingness to pay poses significant hurdles. Current production costs for renewable hydrogen exceed market willingness by over a dollar per kilogram, complicating deal negotiations and highlighting a crucial challenge for India's green hydrogen mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025