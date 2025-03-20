Amid Moscow's brisk spring weather, hundreds of Russians are eagerly lining up for Japanese visas. Unlike past patterns, they're not here for celebrities but to explore new horizons in Japan, thanks to the favorable visa regulations and surging rouble.

Economic factors like a revitalized rouble and increased real wages are making Japan an enticing destination for Russian tourists. With Japan no longer requiring strict pre-travel proof of accommodations, and flights starting from around 40,000 roubles, travel has become more accessible.

Russian interest in Japanese vacations is expected to double, driven by cultural attractions such as cherry blossoms, and the ease of obtaining a visa. As travel shifts from sanctioned countries, Japan's tourism landscape brightens, welcoming a wave of Russian visitors.

