Left Menu

Russian Tourists Flock to Japan Amid Favorable Visa Policies

Hundreds of Russians are queuing in Moscow for Japanese visas due to eased visa regulations and affordable travel costs. This surge is driven by the strengthening rouble and Japan's appealing tourism attractions. Despite the absence of direct flights, increased Russian visits to Japan are facilitated by connecting flights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:35 IST
Russian Tourists Flock to Japan Amid Favorable Visa Policies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid Moscow's brisk spring weather, hundreds of Russians are eagerly lining up for Japanese visas. Unlike past patterns, they're not here for celebrities but to explore new horizons in Japan, thanks to the favorable visa regulations and surging rouble.

Economic factors like a revitalized rouble and increased real wages are making Japan an enticing destination for Russian tourists. With Japan no longer requiring strict pre-travel proof of accommodations, and flights starting from around 40,000 roubles, travel has become more accessible.

Russian interest in Japanese vacations is expected to double, driven by cultural attractions such as cherry blossoms, and the ease of obtaining a visa. As travel shifts from sanctioned countries, Japan's tourism landscape brightens, welcoming a wave of Russian visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025