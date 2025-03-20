EU Redefines Defence Spending Amid Rising Security Concerns
The EU is redefining its defence spending rules to address security concerns, including Russia's growing threat. The new guidelines will incorporate broader categories like dual-use goods, but debates on what counts as defence, such as border security and climate projects, continue among member states.
The European Union is revamping its definition of defence spending to adapt to rising security threats, particularly from Russia. Previously, investments like arms factories and salaries for tank crews didn't qualify. Now, the bloc aims to redefine spending rules to enhance military readiness.
The update, driven by a need to bolster eastern defences and address the U.S.' wavering security commitment, will allow EU nations more fiscal flexibility. However, agreement is necessary to ensure consistent defence classification, a point of contention among the 27 member states.
Finance chiefs are broadening what qualifies as defence, aligning closer to NATO's GDP targets, and including dual-use goods. While some nations propose integrating border security and climate spending, EU officials are set on a strict military relevance criterion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions
Trump, in joint address to Congress, to take credit for 'swift and unrelenting' action on immigration, economy, security, reports AP.
Russian Forces Foil Islamic State Attack in Dagestan
Zelenskiy's Letter Sparks Hope for Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
Russian Anti-Terror Units Eliminate Militants in Dagestan