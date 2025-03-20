EU Redefines Defence Spending Amid Rising Security Concerns

The European Union is revamping its definition of defence spending to adapt to rising security threats, particularly from Russia. Previously, investments like arms factories and salaries for tank crews didn't qualify. Now, the bloc aims to redefine spending rules to enhance military readiness.

The update, driven by a need to bolster eastern defences and address the U.S.' wavering security commitment, will allow EU nations more fiscal flexibility. However, agreement is necessary to ensure consistent defence classification, a point of contention among the 27 member states.

Finance chiefs are broadening what qualifies as defence, aligning closer to NATO's GDP targets, and including dual-use goods. While some nations propose integrating border security and climate spending, EU officials are set on a strict military relevance criterion.

