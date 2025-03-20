Left Menu

Goldman Sachs Adjusts Market Stance Amid European Fiscal Optimism

Goldman Sachs revised its recommendation for South African equities to 'marketweight', favoring EU emerging markets due to growth prospects and optimism surrounding a Ukraine peace deal. Czech Republic's rating was upgraded while Turkey and Poland remained unchanged. South African stocks showed limited short-term catalysts rivaling EU counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 15:00 IST
In a strategic shift, Goldman Sachs has downgraded South African equities from 'overweight' to 'marketweight', citing enhanced investment prospects within the European Union's emerging markets. Analysts pointed to Europe's revitalized fiscal approach and hopes for a peace settlement in Ukraine as key factors influencing the decision.

Recent developments in European economic policy, including substantial spending plans by Germany's parliament, have sparked a surge in EU-related equities. Stocks in Poland, Greece, and the Czech Republic saw notable gains, spurred on by actions from EU nations and international diplomatic efforts involving the U.S. and Ukraine.

While South African equities demonstrated moderate EPS growth, they lacked near-term catalysts. In contrast, analysts noted that the European emerging markets are undervalued, despite certain risks such as increased tariffs, trading at a significant discount relative to the broader emerging markets.

