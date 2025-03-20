Left Menu

AAFT Makes History with 124th Batch Inauguration

AAFT inaugurates its 124th batch, achieving a world record as the only creative institute globally to do so. The event, attended by key figures from politics and arts, highlighted AAFT's continued impact on nurturing creativity and setting global standards in arts education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:40 IST
AAFT Becomes First Creative Institute to Reach 124 Batches, Sets New Benchmark. Image Credit: ANI
PNN Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20: The Asian Academy of Film & Television (AAFT) set a new global precedent by launching its 124th batch of students, marking it as the sole creative school worldwide to reach such a milestone. The event witnessed the attendance of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, former Union Minister, alongside luminaries from the entertainment and educational sectors.

Prof. Dr. K.G. Suresh, ex-Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University, lauded AAFT's influential role in fostering creative talent. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, AAFT Founder, expressed immense pride in this achievement, likening it to adding the 124th floor to the institution's legacy, a testament to its steadfast growth and success.

Former Minister Naqvi commended AAFT's contributions to education and creativity, emphasizing his personal appreciation for its transformative impact. Padma Shri Kamalini Asthana and Sohrab Khandelwal, notable cultural figures, celebrated AAFT's pursuit of excellence. Motivational speaker Fakhre Azam inspired new students with leadership insights, while actress Richa Mehta shared personal growth stories attributed to AAFT and Marwah Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

