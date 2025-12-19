Left Menu

Barham Salih Becomes First Middle Eastern UN Refugee Chief Since 1970s

Former Iraqi President Barham Salih is appointed as the head of the UN refugee agency, becoming the first Middle Eastern leader to hold the position since the late 1970s. His experience as a refugee and his leadership roles are expected to bring an empathetic and pragmatic approach to tackling global refugee crises.

In a historic decision, the United Nations General Assembly has selected former Iraqi President Barham Salih as the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the first individual from the Middle East to hold the post since the late 1970s.

The 65-year-old Kurdish politician was endorsed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who cited Salih's extensive diplomatic and leadership expertise as crucial for confronting global refugee challenges.

With his term starting on January 1, Salih faces the formidable task of leading during a period of dwindling funds and increasing displacement, calling for greater efficiency and accountability in aiding refugees worldwide.

