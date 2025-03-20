Physics Wallah's GATE Wallah Excels Again: Achieves Dual Top Ranks

Physics Wallah, an educational enterprise noted for its innovative learning solutions, continues its streak of excellence in the GATE 2025 examinations. The organization's dedicated GATE vertical, GATE Wallah, has once again made waves by securing top honors in various disciplines.

This year's results see Swarnava Biswas, a spirited 22-year-old from Kolkata, clinching the All India Rank (AIR) 1 in Electronics & Communications Engineering as a third-year B.Tech student. Similarly, Kailash Goyal, 35, attained a remarkable feat by ranking first in Instrumentation Engineering and second in Electrical Engineering. Notably, Goyal is also a proud member of PW's GATE Academics team since 2022.

The accomplishment doesn't end there. Prakhar Adarsh, Sanket Tupkar, Harshil Maheshwari, Satyaki Datta, Harshit Bisht, and Rishi Sharma are among other achievers who earned high ranks in their respective fields. This success highlights the effectiveness of the Parakram batch of GATE Foundation courses. Physics Wallah, founded by Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari and supported by major investors, remains committed to democratizing education via innovative teaching models.

(With inputs from agencies.)